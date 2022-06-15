Letter: Hate speech should be targeted wherever it occurs

The horrific targeting of Black Americans in Buffalo, followed by the Texas school shooting slaughtering children, is hard to fathom. Calls for kindness and coming together as a community is a welcome balm over a deep wound. That’s why I’m concerned by a recent rally in Dearborn, Michigan, that called for violence and murder of Jews.

The speaker, Osama Siblani, called on everyone to fight with stones, guns and rockets to destroy Israel. He also mentioned using airplanes, an apparent reference to hijackings.

Siblani is entitled to his views. But Americans should be aware of his comments. U.S. Congresswoman’s Rashida Tlaib's presence at the hateful rally is alarming but not surprising. Her friend, Amer Zahr, who was the rally organizer is known for his anti-Semitic rhetoric.

Journalists owe it to their readers to report on events that our elected officials appear to endorse. Reporters should ask the Congresswoman whether she agrees with the statements promoting violence and the apparent reference to hijacking planes.

To impede hatred, a spotlight on where it’s coming from is necessary.

Elinor Weiss

Williamsville