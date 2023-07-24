The outdoors, the natural world, has been given names like Mother Nature or Mother Earth.

I look at Earth not just as a planet, but in its own way different than us - as a living organism too.

Considering how more extreme the world climate emergency has become because of human activity, it begs the question: Has Earth declared “war” on its inhabitants? Is it simply striking back against all of its life forms —humans, animals and plants etc., on its surface and in its oceans?

The extreme weather - long lasting heat waves, droughts, wildfires, wicked hurricanes, tornadoes and blizzards to name a few have often become more apocalyptic. Is this the new normal?

There have always been natural disasters, but recently such disasters which were called once in a century or generational have become frighteningly more frequent. These weather events have become not just more powerful and extreme but ever more destructive and costly in efforts to recover from its aftermath.

It may be that the current global climate crisis can’t be reversed or significantly slowed.

Hopefully, this isn’t the case. It comes down to all the countries in the world working together to reverse the tide if possible against the worsening world climate.

The time is now to put aside the diplomatic and geopolitical tensions between nations and focus on winning the common war against climate change. Money can’t be a consideration or an excuse to continue to do nothing. The alternative is far worse. Imagine Earth as a lifeless arid desert world.

It’s too bad we can’t negotiate with this “organism,” planet Earth. Right now, it sure appears this planet really has turned against all of its inhabitants.

It’s safe to say that we earthlings – humanity - started this “war” with this planet. We have to stop treating the planet like we treat each other. Otherwise, humanity and most other life on Earth will face certain extinction much sooner.

Marcus Costello

Kenmore