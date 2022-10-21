Letter: Hartman should be elected to Erie County Clerk post

Results from the most recent census show that approximately 52% of Erie County’s total population is female. According to this statistic, our region is still underrepresented in public office when it comes to women serving as elected officials.

I firmly believe our community can do better and I believe that can start by electing Melissa Hartman as our next Erie County Clerk. She has already done outstanding work as the Eden Town Supervisor and is admired and respected by her peers, who she represents on the executive committee for the New York State Association of Towns and the Erie County Association of Governments Board of Directors.