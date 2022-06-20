Letter: Hartman embodies Democratic Party values

For Democrats, the choice in the Democratic Primary for Erie County Clerk couldn't be easier. Mickey Kearns, the incumbent who has run with Republican backing in the past and is their endorsed candidate this year, is running against endorsed Democrat Melissa Hartman. Although registered as a Democrat and thus able to challenge the Democratic Party's endorsed candidate in the primary election, Mickey Kearns is way out-of-step with Democratic values.
Melissa Hartman, the endorsed Democratic candidate who is challenging Kearns and is the current Eden Town Supervisor, represents the values of the Democratic Party. She is a life-long supporter of abortion rights, LGBTQ rights and common-sense gun laws. Before running for office, she helped low-income minority children attend college.
This election boils down to a conservative incumbent endorsed by the Republican Party against a progressive candidate endorsed by the Democratic Party. Democratic voters should support Melissa Hartman.
Mary Prohaska
