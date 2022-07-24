Letter: Harrop must reside in an alternative universe

Froma Harrop’s recent column about Joe Biden actually doing a good job is one of the most delusional columns I have ever seen. The liberal media continues to exist in some alternate universe where runaway inflation, record gas prices, a plunging stock market, and overrun borders are signs of competence. Why accept any responsibility for your blundering when you can just blame Donald Trump, Russia or the war in Ukraine?

There is absolutely no justification for Harrop’s ridiculous insistence that this administration has been a success. Quite the opposite, as virtually every economist worth his salt blames our record inflation directly on Biden’s reckless spending programs. Throw in the disastrous exit from Afghanistan and the failure to adhere to a sensible timetable for implementing the radical “Green” program, and you end up with the worst presidency since Jimmy Carter.