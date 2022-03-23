Letter: Harrop makes correct claims about conservatives, liberals

Journalist and critical thinker Froma Harrop has it right. In recent essays she calls for both conservative and liberal Americans to drop the far-out extremist measures that are unproductive and potentially dangerous. She encourages we work on practical change. Harrop praises the recent San Francisco plebiscite in which voters fired three school board members whose priorities focused on dumbing down that city’s academic honors high school and removing names like Lincoln and Washington from schools. Meanwhile that great city’s school children were still not back in the classroom.

The mayor of San Francisco, a progressive Black woman named London Breed praised the election outcome as a welcome change. And Breed then made a very strong public pledge of her determination to stop the street crime that is ruining her amazing community. Many folks said essentially “good for her, it’s about time.” The conservative Fox News (“The Five”) decided to mock and condescend to the mayor for her very constructive change of policy and priorities. Journalist Harrop rightfully praised Breed’s efforts and suggested that this positive movement is catching on in other cities.