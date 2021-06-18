Letter: Harris steps around problems at the border

The Associated Press reported recently that Vice President Harris was asked why she would not visit the U.S.-Mexican border on her trip to Guatemala and Mexico.

Her response was: “If you want to address the needs of a people, you must meet those people, you must spend time with those people, because the only way you can actually fix the problem is to understand the problem."

While I agree one should understand the root cause of any problem, it would seem she is neglecting the needs of American citizens by not recognizing the problem at the U.S. border. Perhaps she feels the U.S. issues are secondary to that of other nations or a visit to the border might be bad photo optics.

James Randolph

West Seneca