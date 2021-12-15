 Skip to main content
Letter: Harbor Development must follow Transportation Council process
On December 9, the Greater Buffalo-Niagara Regional Transportation Council (GBNRTC) held a webinar on Region Central, the area around and including the Scajaquada Expressway. Their approach was holistic, looking at various metrics dealing not just with transportation, but with the local economy, the park system, and other factors. This process is in response to the public rejecting a previous plan for the Scajaquada which had been put forth by the Department of Transportation.

The Erie County Harbor Development Corporation (ECHDC) has revealed a plan to put an amphitheater on the Buffalo Outer Harbor. The public (97% of respondents) rejects that plan. The majority of those who use the Outer Harbor would like to see it preserved as parkland for passive recreation. I ask our elected officials to step up and require the ECHDC to follow the same process as the GBNRTC.

William "Jud" Weiksnar

Buffalo

