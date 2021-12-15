Letter: Harbor Development must follow Transportation Council process

On December 9, the Greater Buffalo-Niagara Regional Transportation Council (GBNRTC) held a webinar on Region Central, the area around and including the Scajaquada Expressway. Their approach was holistic, looking at various metrics dealing not just with transportation, but with the local economy, the park system, and other factors. This process is in response to the public rejecting a previous plan for the Scajaquada which had been put forth by the Department of Transportation.