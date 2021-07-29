Letter: Handcuffing law enforcement leads to more crime, not less

So let me get this straight.

Last summer the Buffalo Police were called upon to protect City Hall from being burned. People were arrested for not complying with simple orders, police officers were suspended and charged with felonies – the charges were later dropped – and the city sued, yet the big cry is to defund them.

Specialized units are always the first to be cut. Officers who go after those running illegal guns are no longer doing so. Now you have more guns on the street, less cops because retirements are up and it’s harder to find qualified replacements. Yet city and county lawmakers think it is because of a lack of jobs and need federal money. Have they driven in their districts lately? Nothing but “help wanted” signs in almost every building.

So before they go and write more redundant gun laws, check to see how many accused of this violence are registered legal gun owners.

Follow the science and get rid of this bail reform law. Give judges more discretion.

David Karney

Springville