Letter: Hamlin’s sudden collapse tested everyone – who passed

Something profound happened in our country on Monday, Jan. 2.

This so divisive America was transformed by the fate of a 24-year-old football player fighting for his life.

We went from hopped-up, frenzied fans to a sea of caring humans.

Our Beloved Bills, in a fashion almost too poignant for the heart to bear, in love for their brother – Josh Allen, horror-filled eyes, hands to face, Stefon Diggs and others openly weeping and kneeling in supplication … visions no one will ever forget.

They passed the test.

National announcers, futilely trying to fill up the empty space of time, barely able to speak, with ashen faces, voices breaking with emotion, as they realized that no one cared about football, only about Damar Hamlin fighting to stay on this Earth.

They passed the test.

The fans, not caring about ticket costs or time expended, quietly and respectfully exiting the stands.

They passed the test.

We at home, commiserating with each other in hugs or texting or phones, all united in loving concern.

We passed the test.

Dear Jesus, please don’t let this be another Buffalo tragedy – 44 ripped away from us by a brutal blizzard, 10 senselessly slaughtered in a supermarket massacre…

We are finally reflecting you in a total union of love and compassion and prayers.

It took a young man lying on a football field to bring us to our senses.

We all passed the test.

Jan Frappier

North Tonawanda