Letter: Hamlin’s scare is a reminder of downtown stadium benefit

As by now, most of the country has witnessed the scene of the horrendous injury to Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin. Luckily, they have an incredible medical staff on hand at the stadium. The trauma center he was taken to is 10 minutes from the Cincinnati stadium. Now here in Buffalo, our trauma center ECMC, is about a 30 to 40 minute drive from the stadium in Orchard Park. I certainly hope they have Mercy Flight on standby at the games in Buffalo as this would have been the only way Hamlin’s life would have been saved in Buffalo.

It may not be the best time to bring up the fact that the Bills stadium does not belong in Orchard Park, but the Buffalo Bills belong in Buffalo. We aren’t the Orchard Park Bills. We are supposed to be promoting our city. There were complaints about where the stadium was built 50 years back when the current one was built. There is nothing in Orchard Park near the stadium. I think there is one restaurant nearby. Most of the fans get in their cars and sit in traffic jams to get back home. If the stadium was built in the city near the arena, the Seneca Casino, multiple restaurants and nearby hotels, it would give the fans a reason to stay in Buffalo. It would promote local businesses and show teams and fans across the country what Buffalo has to offer. Haven’t we learned anything in the past 50 years?