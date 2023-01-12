Letter: Hamlin’s heroes number among trainers, doctors

I am going to go out on a limb today and talk about the Buffalo Bills safety, Damar Hamlin. There is no doubt that Hamlin’s heart had stopped beating before he hit the ground. For all intents and purposes, he was dead. While all this talk of prayer is nice and makes everyone feel good, it was not prayer that saved Hamlin’s life. It was the quick and skilled action by the Buffalo Bills trainers and the expertise of the doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center that saved Hamlin’s life. And, what looks like, will give him a complete recovery. Who are these heroes? I think these folks deserve a medal or at least some serious public recognition.