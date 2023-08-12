On Friday, Aug. 4, our niece and her son came up from Pennsylvania to attend the “Return to Blue and Red” practice at Highmark Stadium with us. Having grown up in Buffalo, she is an avid Bills fan who attended the Jim Kelly football camp as a youth along with countless games when her father had season tickets. Optimistic by nature, she carried her Damar Hamlin jersey along with her in the hopes of getting it autographed.

Before and after the practice, many of the players came to the sidelines to greet fans and sign merchandise. We underestimated the traffic for the event, so we missed out on pre-game signings, but my niece did not give up hope. After the practice came to a close at 7:30, various players went to different parts of the sidelines and the football giveaways began. Tight end Dawson Knox threw complimentary footballs and signed autographs near us, so our 12-year-old nephew was able to get his Bills hat signed. His smile as he returned to our seats was priceless. That success with Knox bolstered our nephew’s determination to get his mother’s jersey signed by Hamlin who was at the end zone half a stadium away from us. His persistence paid off and this time, it was my niece who beamed as she held up her signed Hamlin jersey.

We stayed for a while and took delight from watching Hamlin jump up into the crowd, throw a football back and forth and sign autographs. The joy that #3 radiated was evident. His smile shined from 50 yards away. The fans chanted his name and he responded with his attention. In Saturday’s Buffalo News, Hamlin was quoted as saying that he was, “blessed to be out here…it meant everything for me.” His presence out there on the field meant so much to us, the Buffalo fans. Seeing Hamlin’s unbridled enthusiasm for each moment is a lesson we can all learn from and one that I am sure my niece and her son will not soon forget.

Diane Meaney

Elma