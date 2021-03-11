 Skip to main content
Letter: Hamburg will ruin its view with proposed Amazon project
date 2021-03-11

Letter: Hamburg will ruin its view with proposed Amazon project

Why does an inspiring vision for Western New York Lake Erie waterfront end at Buffalo? A prime parcel less than 20 minutes from downtown Buffalo – with a commanding view of the lake – is to be the site of an Amazon distribution center. Worse, it is happening mostly because local citizens will be paying for much of it with $6.85 million in tax incentives, according to The Buffalo News.

This would be a perfect site for a high-rise apartment or condominium project that could lead the transformation of what could be a vibrant waterfront community. Instead, an ugly distribution center (which could easily be positioned on vacant commercial land a couple miles up Route 75) will surely prevent any bright future for Hamburg’s waterfront.

I had hoped perhaps somebody would build a senior living high rise on that parcel. I would have loved to spend my golden years gazing at the lake. Instead, Hamburg is not only wasting the view, it is ruining it with more ugliness along the shore. Does no one in the suburbs have vision?

Terry Fleig

Orchard Park

