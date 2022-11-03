Letter: Hamburg Town Board should not have approved Riley apartments

The Hamburg town board recently approved a change in zoning designation in order to allow more apartments to be built on Riley Boulevard. Riley is a two lane street that connects Southwestern Boulevard to Big Tree Road. The road has a ninety degree turn and runs past a senior center and an elementary school, with options to add even more buildings.

At two meetings in September, there were standing room only crowds to express their concerns over traffic, safety, schools and the direction that the town is headed. The amount of apartment complexes within one mile of this area has tripled in the last 5 years.

Council members Randy Hoak, Karen Hoak and Elizabeth Farrell all ignored the concerns of the constituents and voted in favor of the apartments. Shame on them! Kudos to the two members, Shawn Connolly and Megan Comerford, who are doing what they were elected to do and serving the voting taxpayers of Hamburg.

Brian Durant

Hamburg