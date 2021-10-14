Letter: Hamburg supervisor race should be made crystal clear

In life sometimes choices are easy and sometimes not. For example, a child will most certainly choose ice cream over Brussels sprouts. I am quite sure that someone recently departed from this world would choose entering the “pearly gates” of heaven over the alternative. In the race for supervisor of my adopted hometown of Hamburg the choice is not so clear cut.

One candidate is a former recognizable, popular TV news reporter and current county comptroller who brings his party’s national rhetoric to regional voters. He likes using buzz words and certain catch phrases to influence the electorate. The other candidate who seems like a decent guy, comes from a family long associated with politics in a town that has been for better or worse, dominated by a few politically connected families for too many years.

The late House Speaker Tip O’Neill often said that all politics is local. He was right. To make my choice easier, I would like to know specifically how these two gentlemen will provide services and keep Hamburg taxes down. Plain and simple. In the meantime, I will enjoy that ice cream cone and wait.

Daniel Glowacki

Hamburg