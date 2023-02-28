The school district already has shared use of the gym under the current lease. The gymnastic program no longer uses the gym. The district has had a reduction of almost 500 students and could find space for the 30 or 60 students for the superintendent’s pet program elsewhere in school or ECC facilities. Using this 30-student program to end the lease is a covert effort to end the lease and give the district control of the building.

New York State Education Law 403-a requires a limit of 10 years on leases. The school district and town signed a 19-year lease in 2013. Either party can terminate the agreement after 10 years. The seniors will not be thrown out immediately, but in a few years and will be under the control of the school district as the lease will not be renewed due to 30 students and the district’s wanting control of building for “future use.” The good faith $1 dollar purchase at the end of the 19-year lease will not happen. Despite the town helping the district by leasing the building and paying the expenses for the past 10 years and the $1.7 million in improvements to the building the district wants more than $4 million for a 2002 deprecated building. The cost of acquiring a new building for the seniors would be very much higher. Therefore the town must purchase the building now despite the bailout we gave the district 10 years ago by leasing the building. The town was willing to spend $30 million on a ice hockey recreation building that almost came to fruition. I’m sure a bond to purchase this needed building, at a fair price, now could occur and pass a town wide referendum. Let’s get this done.