Letter: Hamas is on mission to eliminate Israel

With the ceasefire now in effect between Israel and the Hamas-led Gaza government, one can only hope that the world will look anew at the underlying causes for the most recent conflict. Who is not moved by images of women and children wandering among the rubble of their homes in Gaza? Of equal concern is the disruption caused by thousands of missiles launched toward a civilian population in Israel. One reading many of the articles published in recent days could only imagine that Israel initiated the violence and deliberately or indiscriminately targets Gazan civilians. Yet, this is untrue and only encourages Hamas and its apologists to continue to govern wrongly, by misusing worldwide subsidies for military goods and tunnels, to continue to build underground weapons storehouses and tunnels, and then to cry “victim!” when its plans go awry.