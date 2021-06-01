Letter: Hamas is on mission to eliminate Israel

With the ceasefire now in effect between Israel and the Hamas-led Gaza government, one can only hope that the world will look anew at the underlying causes for the most recent conflict. Who is not moved by images of women and children wandering among the rubble of their homes in Gaza? Of equal concern is the disruption caused by thousands of missiles launched toward a civilian population in Israel. One reading many of the articles published in recent days could only imagine that Israel initiated the violence and deliberately or indiscriminately targets Gazan civilians. Yet, this is untrue and only encourages Hamas and its apologists to continue to govern wrongly, by misusing worldwide subsidies for military goods and tunnels, to continue to build underground weapons storehouses and tunnels, and then to cry “victim!” when its plans go awry.
The constant use of statistics showing more Gazans killed and wounded than Israelis (Jewish, Muslim and Christian) should remind people that Israel chooses to use its limited resources on defense (the Iron Dome rockets) and does not store weapons and rockets, or build tunnels and hide weapons caches in and around apartment buildings, schools, homes. Yet, these “statistics” (actually real people) are weaponized for use against Israel. There is no moral equivalency between a terrorist organization that indiscriminately launches hundreds of rockets daily against civilian targets hoping to cause many casualties and turmoil, and uses its own citizens as innocent pawns in a propaganda battle, and a democracy where Jews, Muslims and Christians citizens live free.
What is the goal here? Is Hamas a defender of Muslim rights in Jerusalem? No one elected Hamas to do this and it is strange that ones with such a religious intent would commence firing rockets toward the same holy city and the Muslim citizens of Israel that it claims to defend. No, Hamas seeks “martyrs” to exploit in the media to continue in its mission to annihilate Israel and exile the Jews from their native land.
Lawrence Ross
Williamsville