Letter: Hamas could stop attacking and learn to live in peace

Isabel Debre’s and Fares Akram’s Associated Press article printed in the online Buffalo News was flawed by significant omissions. First, it went virtually unmentioned that Hamas has been launching attacks on Israel since shortly after Israeli soldiers and civilians left Gaza entirely in 2005. These almost continual attacks are what have precipitated past and present rounds of fighting, as Israel rightly tries to defend itself. The primary point here is that if Hamas wasn’t continuing almost nonstop attacks on Israel, none of the consequences in Gaza which the article discusses would be operative.

Furthermore, Israel makes Herculean efforts to avoid harm to civilians, as confirmed by Richard Kemp, former Commander of British Forces in Afghanistan. This task is made supremely difficult by the Hamas practice of hiding weapons in civilian areas and firing them at Israeli civilians, a double war crime. In addition, 20 to 25% of the rockets launched at Israel by Hamas are landing instead in Gaza, and so it is likely that some of the damage reported in this article is self-inflicted.