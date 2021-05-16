Letter: Gym owner is wrong on white privilege topic

I have to congratulate the owner of a local gym on the novel idea he’s come up with in reaction to his son’s school lesson on white privilege.

He was quoted in the paper as saying, “It’s OK to believe that white privilege doesn’t exist, it doesn’t mean you’re a racist.” Think about it. Pick your topic, say you don’t personally believe in it and like magic, it doesn’t exist or say anything about you. Ponder the uses.

Don’t believe in paying taxes? Don’t. It doesn’t make you a criminal or a deadbeat and the IRS can’t touch you. Don’t believe in paying to use a gym? Don’t. Walk in, use the equipment, take a shower and walk out. Certainly, the owner won’t mind since you don’t believe in paying for a service.

Sarcasm aside, as a society we simply have got to get away from the belief that there are multiple valid viewpoints to everything. “Very good people on both sides” when describing anti-racist protesters and neo-Nazis is a good example. Sometimes there’s right and there’s wrong. Period. Not believing something is wrong or worse, is nonexistent, doesn’t make it so. And arguing that diversity of thought is fine as long as it’s your opinion your kid listens to is not very diverse.

Kevin Smith

Amherst