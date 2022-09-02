Letter: Guns have no place in our civil society

Allow me please to interject my two cents on an issue or two. Disregard that I am a vocal 84-and-a-half-year-old retiree of Democratic background.

In my humble opinion, there is only one solution to the problem of guns in our nation. Begin by striking down the National Rifle Association Then confiscate any and all guns.

We are not living in the 1800s. No one needs a gun – that’s asking for trouble. You want to shoot, find a corner on your street to shoot some dice with friends.

Also, save Bambi and birds, please.

Lynn K. Licata

Buffalo