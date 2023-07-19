A letter to the editor defending Second Amendment gun rights includes a fable about a ridiculous Japanese observation supposedly based on an unreal protection of America’s west coast by armed American citizens. Yeah, sure.

For one thing, three years later, June 6, 1944, the Allies proved a shoreline bristling with trained military gunners barely slowed the invasion of the Third Reich’s Festung Europa - the Nazi Fortress.

Besides the daily mass shootings and the sad facts of guns passing car accidents in killing American children demonstrate that gun owners have achieved their goals of creating the most dangerous modern industrial nation.

Further demonstration of the gift endowed on our society by a Supreme Court that allows any American with a whim to shoot people cannot be denied access to weapons, especially those that can kill dozens in just a few minutes.

The Brady Gun Safety group reports:

* Annual Gun Violence Impacting People of All Ages in the US.

* 42,654 people die from gun violence. 16,651 are murdered. 76,725 people survive gunshot injuries. 34,566 are intentionally shot by someone else and survive.

I would think all this proves the guns are more protected than people in the United States.

Arthur Klein

Tonawanda