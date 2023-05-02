An America with increasing mass shootings and kids dying each day … Is this the America you’ve always dreamed of?

Nearly 70% of Americans want stricter gun control – yet Congress has its hands tied. Why? Because too many elected Republican representatives enjoy hefty NRA donations and therefore block every move toward sensible legislation.

Everyone can understand owning a shotgun, or a pistol, for hunting or home protection. But an automatic weapon like an assault rifle has no place in civilian hands.

Other civilized nations regulate types and quantities of guns, and view shooting as a valued skill – not as a god-given way to react when the drive-through left out your onion rings. Guns are not appropriate for those with short fuses, twitchy fingers, and scores to settle.

I know some who proudly own several guns including AR-15s; to a person, they claim they’re for protection. Funny thing – all of these men are white, and all are viewers of Fox News. That’s no coincidence; Fox News runs on juicing its viewers with the adrenaline of hate for Dems, liberals and in general “others.” Scary segments on riots and home invasions, embellished with racial nuance, are the station’s meat and potatoes.

What are these people afraid of, exactly? I can guess. I just know I’d never feel safe around any of them.

There are some who gently condescend, mansplaining to me why the Second Amendment is essentially sacrosanct. But none will ever convince me that our founders would approve of the proliferation of automatic-type weapons.

Politicians, please represent us as you are elected to do. And gun owners, we shouldn’t have to pay for your freedom to kill using kids’ blood as currency.

How many prayers, how many of those “thoughts” does it take to save a kid from being shot?

Evidently … the question is loaded.

Nancy Denault Weiss

Clarence