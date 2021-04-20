Letter: Gun violence solution requires deeper checks

I’m well acquainted with people who are gun-phobic – those who have a panic attack at the sight of any gun. They want guns banned from the Earth for their own peace of mind. Others claim that banning certain kinds of guns (like semi-automatics) will solve the gun violence problem. That’s a Trojan horse. Since all pistols are semi-automatic, banning semi-autos would ban all pistols. But of course, those who advocate that want exactly that. Banning magazines with a capacity over six rounds would also ban all pistols.

In time, some insane terrorist will assassinate a bunch of people with the ubiquitous single-shot .22 rifle and the call will be heard to ban those guns too. If you ban one category of guns, you will ban them all, sooner of later. That slippery slope is inevitable.

My solution is not to infringe on the rights of law-abiding gun owners. I would amend the privacy laws so a person applying to buy a gun would be forced to disclose his mental health history. The left will oppose this because they won’t want to infringe on privacy rights; The right will oppose it fearing that many veterans and paramilitary fringe people have mental issues.