My favorite Albert Einstein quote is "The difference between stupidity and genius is that genius has its limits." Another quote often attributed to this brilliant man also rings true: "Insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results." This quote comes to mind when considering the scary situation of gun violence and mass shootings in our nation.

Incidences of domestic terror in the United States used to be shocking, unthinkable events. Our nation was horrified when Timothy McVeigh killed 168 persons and injured 680 in the 1995 bombing of the Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City, and we were all relieved when the Unabomber, Ted Kaczynski, was finally apprehended in 1996 after his lengthy reign of terror which killed three Americans and injured nearly 24 between 1978-1995.

As disturbing as these events were, I'll never forget the shock and disbelief we all felt in 1999 when 12 Columbine High School students and one teacher were gunned down by two fellow students in Columbine, Colorado. For high school kids to have deliberately planned and carried out a massacre like this was utterly unimaginable and horrific.

Fast forward to the present. We've witnessed a mindboggling, unending number of mass shootings in our country in schools, grocery stores, houses of worship, movie theaters, nightclubs and so on, until we've become almost numb to the latest news of a massacre of American citizens by some angry person who, armed to the teeth with assault weapons, becomes a "lynch mob of one."

And as Einstein suggested, unchecked insanity will simply perpetuate. Despite the carnage wrought by gun violence, no effective gun control measures are being enacted to help curb the madness. Nothing will change until those in government beholden to the NRA somehow come to their senses. Until then, one can only hope, pray...and vote!

Michael Scully

Williamsville