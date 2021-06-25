Letter: Gun-toting citizens might lower disputes

As I was sitting in my living room, reading The Buffalo News, my doorbell rang. I immediately thought, this might be a scammer, or someone casing my house, or even a murderer. Here I am without a loaded weapon for protection. Thank goodness it was my neighbor, bringing me a treat.

Recently, a 6-year-old boy was shot, and killed by an irate driver who was a victim of road rage. It was an accidental slaying, because apparently the shooter didn’t realize that a child was in the back seat, belted in, and safe. I wonder why this seemingly unstable person was carrying a loaded weapon in his car in the first place, and even more shocking, why would he shoot it at the car?

Getting back to my situation, and the surprise doorbell ringing.

If I owned a weapon, what good would it be to me in this situation anyway, if it was locked in a lockbox in my bedroom, where it would be safely stored?

Maybe I should put one of those signs on my house warning people that my house is armed. Don’t worry, it isn’t! Obviously, there are far too many weapons in this community and country, and far too many people owning guns who shouldn’t.