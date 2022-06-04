Letter: Gun safety. If not now, when will it ever happen?

This America, saturated with the blood of victims of weapon violence and weary of the murder of innocents, needs federal laws enacted by Congress to address the need for:
A ban on assault rifles;
Red flag alerts;
Background checks with waiting periods before gun purchases; and
A minimum age of 21 to purchase any guns.
There is data to support these basic common sense recommendations and 90% of Americans support some or all of these measures. Yet Congressional Republicans block any attempts to stem the bloody tide. The one recourse we as citizens have is to cast our votes for representatives who support the will of the American people to address the mounting gun violence in our country.
How much more violent death and human maiming will it take before we act humanely and responsibly?
Lucia Leone Sleight
Buffalo