Letter: Gun safety. If not now, when will it ever happen?

This America, saturated with the blood of victims of weapon violence and weary of the murder of innocents, needs federal laws enacted by Congress to address the need for:

There is data to support these basic common sense recommendations and 90% of Americans support some or all of these measures. Yet Congressional Republicans block any attempts to stem the bloody tide. The one recourse we as citizens have is to cast our votes for representatives who support the will of the American people to address the mounting gun violence in our country.