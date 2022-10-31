Letter: Gun restrictions should not violate the Second Amendment

Let me start by emphatically stating that I am not a gun owner nor do I wish for one at this time. While the rationale for more restrictions may sound good on the surface, the fact is that enhanced restrictions must fall in line with the Second Amendment.

Gov. Kathy Hochul has repeatedly tried to pass legislation that would further restrict the rights of law-abiding gun owners. She seeks to ban guns from far too many public places - though some of the places do make sense.

With the rise in attacks upon houses of worship, why should they not be allowed to have defensive security protocols in place? If she is to speak at any of these locations where she feels guns should be forbidden, is her security detail going to forgo their guns? I strongly doubt it.

Instead of enacting more gun control, stiffer penalties should be brought back for the commission of crimes involving guns. We should only prosecute those who abuse their Second Amendment rights, not those who comply.

Todd Temple

Tonawanda