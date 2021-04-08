Letter: Gun reform is inevitable, despite what some believe

Gun reform will happen. This is not a statement to antagonize gun rights advocates, but a prediction for the future. I can also predict when and why it will happen. But first, let us discuss the concept of “freedom” that many gun advocates want to protect. True freedom has two limitations. First, every freedom is limited by the requirement to use that freedom responsibly. Second, when the freedom we demand impedes the freedom of others, then another limit is reached. In a democratic society when these limits are reached, we should engage in good faith collaboration to address our concerns and find the way forward.

I predict that gun reform will happen across this country when the average person must be consciously aware of gun violence as they go about their daily lives. When the dread of gun violence affects daily decisions to send children to school, go to a ball game, attend church or temple, go to the grocery store, a music concert, one’s office or simply walk down the street; when that dread and fear impedes the average person’s freedom to go about their daily lives; when they must be constantly aware of that threat, then a tipping point will occur, and gun reform will happen.