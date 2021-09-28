Letter: Gun ownership linked to white supremacy

Rod Watson, in a recent column ("Stopping flow of illegal weapons should unite both sides in gun debate"), fails to take into account the history of racially restrictive gun laws, on the one hand, and, on the other, the stereotypes of Black men as criminals, as described in Katheryn Russell-Brown's book "The Color of Crime," and how that affects encounters with police.

While Mr. Watson may take some comfort knowing that "W.E.B. Du Bois kept a double-barreled shotgun for protection," the reality in America, described by Carol Anderson, in her book "The Second: Race and Guns in a Fatally Unequal America," is that gun ownership is linked overwhelmingly to white supremacy and the historical oppression of Black Americans.

That being said, I agree that repeal of the Tiahrt Amendments is a priority for dealing with the epidemic of gun violence.

Doug Aerie

Buffalo