Letter: Gun ownership involves certain responsibilities

I grew up in Buffalo in the forties, fifties and sixties and the worst thing that could happen to you was getting in a fist fight.

People respected each other and the police that patrolled their neighborhoods. In 1968, I joined the New York State Police. During my 25-year career I responded to numerous complaints which included domestics, violent crimes and attempted murders.

I patrolled areas in the Catskills, Orleans and Niagara counties without even using my gun or getting shot at.

People respected the uniform of a police officer. Today you read and hear about gun violence every day. I talked people several times out of guns and knives during my career.

Everyone has an answer to the problem, but nothing is ever done. Politicians refuse to do anything about gun violence because of the National Rifle Association and people who think everyone has the right to bear arms.

The right to bear arms is a privilege just like a driver’s license with certain conditions established by the government where you reside.

Richard Kurek

Middleport