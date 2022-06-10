 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Gun owners should take out insurance

Must we all live in fear that attending a school, a concert, a church, a mall, that we or a loved one may end up in the emergency room or morgue?

We are paying for these gun shooters' damage, due to hospital costs, metal detectors, security personnel (everywhere), hardening facilities, court costs, let alone the horrible human cost these perpetrators produce. Gun buyers should have to pay for hefty insurance to cover these huge costs. If they can afford the gun, they can afford the insurance.

Sharon Schneider

Amherst

