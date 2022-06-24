Letter: Gun owners must identify themselves as part of militia

Facts: There are nearly 400 million privately owned guns in the United States (the U.S. Army has only 1.4 million so apparently, we are outgunned).

Given the population presently counted in the U.S., that comes to 120 guns per 100 Americans, or 1.2 guns per human here. Using this example, a family with two kids (kids, so far, can’t buy/own them), results in the two adults having 2.4 each or roughly five guns per household. However, information found in anther 2016 study explains that half of privately-owned guns are owned by 3% of the population. Three percent. This astonishing fact turns the above example on its proverbial head.

The right’s argument for gun ownership relies on a resolute pursuit of the SCOTUS’s interpretation of the Second Amendment. Actually, the Second. Amendment also states: “A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State.” This inflexible component is completely disregarded by those in support of gun ownership. In fact, ignoring the Amendment’s opening assertion obliterates the actual intent of our Founding Fathers.

Unfortunately, ”the horse is out of the barn.” I see no practical method in which to collect 400 million weapons without an open civil war. With this sobering thought, I then posit that those aspiring to follow the exact wording of the Amendment must also be, in fact, part of a well-regulated Militia.

Henceforth, all gun owners, per the Second Amendment, must be identified forever as members of a Well-Regulated Militia. I advance, hereafter, any individual slaughtering people of color, church dwellers, or children must be identified as such. The reporting identifying the murderer should begin as follows:

”John Doe,” a member of a Well Regulated Militia, used an AR-15 to slaughter 19 children and two teachers.”

Stephen Saracino

Buffalo