Letter: Gun laws will not reduce the violence

In an effort to stem gun violence, New York state has raised the purchase age to 21 for the acquisition of a semiautomatic rifle. While this may sound like progress, it fails to present the actual statistical facts.

A simple computer search will establish that the vast majority of school shootings were committed by minors with someone else's gun. They did not purchase/use their own weapon. Adam Lanza used his mother's weapon when he committed his atrocities at Sandy Hook.

We need a response that is effective rather than simply reactive. We need to curb the mentality that believes that killing all who oppose you is the correct response. Is there any correlation between the mental state of these shooters and all the violence they have been indoctrinated with via media/video gaming?

If we are to stop the killings, we need to address the root causes first before our "gardens" are overrun with "killer weeds." Just enacting stricter gun laws will not stop the violence. Oklahoma City was not a gun-related crime. In this day and age of vast amounts of information being available at one's fingertips, a gun is not necessary to commit mass murder.

The only sensible solution is to address the root causes of the issues that produce the attitudes that believe desperate action is needed. In this way more lives are preserved, both the potential victims and the individual(s) in need of help.

Todd Temple

Tonawanda