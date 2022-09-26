Letter: Gun laws prove politicians do not care about citizens

Prohibition was supposed to prevent people from the “evils of alcohol” and the people passed a law (made it a part of the Constitution) that forbid the use, making, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It was a total disaster, and the amendment was repealed. The law was worse than legal alcohol.

It seems that the Democrats want total control on the sale and use of firearms and proposing similar types of laws regarding guns. At least that is the effort in New York. And like Prohibition, it will have the same results.

The Hochul laws will make getting a handgun and carrying it almost impossible and to have one outside the home can easily make a law abiding gun owner a felon if he carries one for self-protection. It will have no effect on criminal misuse of firearms. Criminals don’t obey any laws. It has been illegal for criminals to own and carry firearms for more than a century.

With violent crimes being a daily event and more innocent people becoming victims, one would think Hochul would want them to have a viable means of self-defense. Not so. Carrying a gun almost anywhere would result in a felony arrest.

I am elderly and cannot defend myself against a strong attacker. I am unable to retreat because of aging and can’t run. If a person approaches me to rob or kill me, I will be robbed or killed. I have no means of self-protection without my gun. The politicians who passed these bills don’t care if I or other defenseless people are killed.

They prefer allowing violent people back on the streets and even in many cases won’t require bail for a criminal attacking a defenseless victim. You would think the politicians would care more about the safety of good citizens. Not in the state of New York.

Budd Schroeder

Amherst