Letter: Gun laws and politics strike fear into hearts

Recently, I attended a pre-graduation ceremony for high school seniors held at a local high school. My grandson was in the class, so I arrived early, intent on finding a seat close to the graduates so my grandson could see me when the students came in and would know I was there and proud of him.

When I came into the auditorium and chose a seat, I approached it and began to look around and ended up moving to a seat at the back that was less exposed and I deemed safer.

During the ceremony I had some tears. Some were the usual, shed for the occasion and my grandsons accomplishment; but some were for me – that at 78 years old and prevented by physical limitations form being able to “duck and run,” I didn’t feel safe enough to sit in the seat I wanted to occupy.

I have done some world travel, alone and in tour groups; I have driven alone across the country to the west coast and from Washington to California, then on to Mexico and back the southern route to home. I have slept in my car at a truck stop when I was tired and couldn’t find a motel. I visited sites and restaurants alone and never was fearful. Now I was afraid to sit in the open at a local school ceremony. How did the gun laws and politics of my country do this to me?

Mary Ann Ingelfinger

Orchard Park