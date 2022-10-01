Letter: Gun-free zones will prove ineffective for the public

Laws are being passed by left-wing ideologues with views completely outside mainstream political thought. Mandating impractical, extremely expensive battery-powered school buses. Banning the use of natural gas in New York State, and enacting clearly unconstitutional gun control laws with zero public input.

We never hear of mass shootings in gun clubs where nearly everyone has a gun. Instead, mass shootings and stabbings are in so-called “gun free” zones. “Gun free zones” make people feel safe when, in fact, they are less safe. They should be called “sitting duck zones” because a terrorist can come in with a gun or knife and inflict a lot of mayhem with the knowledge that no one else will be able to return fire and stop him.