Letter: Gun control can be done following these easy steps

Three days after the massacre of 19 young children and their teachers, a Republican congressman from Texas was interviewed on NPR. He expressed how horrible the situation was. He had been in great meetings all day and was looking forward to resuming the meetings the next morning. His great mood was instantly “shattered” when he saw the scroll at the bottom of the TV screen. He asked how many times would we have to go through this before something was done. When the interviewer asked about gun regulation, the congressman quickly said regulation doesn’t work so that’s not the answer. He said he didn’t know what the answer was.

Sorry, sir, but regulation is the answer. Basic, commonsense regulation: No. 1. AR 15s, AK 47s and all automatic assault rifles and magazines immediately become illegal for private citizens to own. No. 2. Mandatory six-month jail term for anyone selling or gifting these weapons or ammo. If a weapon used in any killing is traced back to the seller or giver, the charge changes to accessory to murder. No. 3. Legal age to purchase a firearm is moved to 20 years. No. 4. A six-month waiting period to take possession of any firearm purchased would become mandatory. No. 5. Complete, thorough background checks, including prior arrests and mental health checks. No. 6. Gun licenses become mandatory and all guns must be licensed. No. 7. Any sale or gift of a firearm must be registered with a national registry within 90 days of sale or gift.

There. No one’s guns are taken away from them, except for automatic assault firearms whose sole purpose is to kill humans. More than 70% of our citizens are in favor of gun control. We must get it done.

Jean Leone

Kenmore