Letter: Gun control argument falls flat upon review

In his letter of June 27, Bud Schroeder objects to gun regulations on the basis of a partial reading and contentious interpretation the Second Amendment to the US Constitution. His quotation includes "the right to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed," but omits the preamble, "A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free state." The full text seems to not only allow, but to demand, effective regulation of individual access to firearms as a bulwark against tyranny.
Speaking of tyranny, I am much more tyrannized by a heavily armed rabble of self-appointed "patriots" patrolling with weapons in State Capitols, as we saw in Michigan during the pandemic protests, than I am by New York State enforcing century old laws seeking to limit concealed carry of firearms in public. When private citizens take up arms to advance a political agenda, even if the agenda is cloaked in patriotic garb, we are all less free.
Lee Dryden
Williamsville