Letter: Gun control argument falls flat upon review

In his letter of June 27, Bud Schroeder objects to gun regulations on the basis of a partial reading and contentious interpretation the Second Amendment to the US Constitution. His quotation includes "the right to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed," but omits the preamble, "A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free state." The full text seems to not only allow, but to demand, effective regulation of individual access to firearms as a bulwark against tyranny.