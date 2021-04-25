Letter: Gun advocate uses typical arguments

Here we go again. Another gun guy writes to spout the company line with worn-out tropes and fear mongering. He blames the usual – Democrats and criminals. Once again, he tells of a citizenry “deprived of firearms” becoming a “dictatorship.” When will these guys figure out nobody is going to take away your guns? (Did the writer forget the Second Amendment)? And he wants to keep the daily shootings from the public eye? Don’t show what happens?
I beg to differ. The bodycams and phone cameras are the best thing to happen in this democracy to expose this carnage. Then he infers to not do anything about the gun violence because someone uses a pressure cooker as a weapon? Do we rid ourselves of the American flagpole because some morons used at as a weapon on Jan. 6? To suggest it is “one or two bad cops” is equally ludicrous.
Yes, most of law enforcement is lawful, professional and serves the community well. There still are too many rogue, impulsive and inadequately trained police to ignore the matter. And his foolish reference to suggest cellphone camera (users) go into drug and high crime environments is as silly as the guy who climbs into the lion’s pit at the zoo to film the lions “up close”. Rather than blaming, why don’t we talk and listen to each other’s point of view, particularly towards better gun safety? Haven’t we all had enough injury and death in the most violent country in the world?