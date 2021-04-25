Letter: Gun advocate uses typical arguments

Here we go again. Another gun guy writes to spout the company line with worn-out tropes and fear mongering. He blames the usual – Democrats and criminals. Once again, he tells of a citizenry “deprived of firearms” becoming a “dictatorship.” When will these guys figure out nobody is going to take away your guns? (Did the writer forget the Second Amendment)? And he wants to keep the daily shootings from the public eye? Don’t show what happens?

I beg to differ. The bodycams and phone cameras are the best thing to happen in this democracy to expose this carnage. Then he infers to not do anything about the gun violence because someone uses a pressure cooker as a weapon? Do we rid ourselves of the American flagpole because some morons used at as a weapon on Jan. 6? To suggest it is “one or two bad cops” is equally ludicrous.