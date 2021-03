I totally disagree with the claim of Martin Gugino toward the City and Buffalo police. Gugino tried to infiltrate a police line to create mischief. The officers were correct to give him “an arms-length shove,” without bodily pressure. If Gugino was so frail as not to endure a simple arms-length push, he deserves what he got. It reminds me of a planned accident where the victim feigns pain to get an insurance settlement.