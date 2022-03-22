Letter: Grosz does not deserve criticism of funeral mass

An article stated the anger of the abused from sexual misconduct by priests in the Catholic Church. Why? Because “accused” sexual offender, retired Auxiliary Bishop Edward M. Grosz was a part of his good friend’s funeral mass. I guess I must be confused, or the laws have changed. “Innocent until proven guilty.”

Priests’ names and reputations have been damaged permanently in the Buffalo diocese and throughout the world due to false claims. Those found guilty by law should be punished to the full extent of the law. There is no question about it. Grosz has not been proven guilty. He is still a priest. I think it is wrong to create a climate of hatred for someone not convicted. The Bible says in Matthew: “judge not, let ye be judged.”