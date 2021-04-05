Letter: Greenway funding is wasted on miniature golf, dog park

I was stunned to read in The Buffalo News that the Town of Niagara will use Greenway funding to construct, among other things, a miniature golf course and a dog park.

How on earth are these things “green?” Do they serve to fulfill the stated Greenway mission of a lake-to-lake trail system that supports local economic development? Do they “promote habitat restoration and functional ecosystems” as stated on the Greenway website?

The answer to these questions, of course, is a resounding “no.”

In fact, those of us who attempted to have input into the Greenway plan nearly 20 years ago had a running joke that the way things were shaping up, Greenway dollars may someday be used to build putt-putt golf courses. Appallingly, that joke will soon become reality.

The Niagara Greenway should not function as a source of ready cash for local politicians’ pet projects.

Some years ago, The Partnership for the Public Good released a plan for Greenway reform. I suggest that plan be taken off the shelf, dusted off, and implemented.

James Hufnagel

Wilson