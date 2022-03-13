Letter: Greene and Gosar show their treachery

On Feb. 26, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Rep. Paul Gosar actually spoke at a rally , whose undisguised theme was the coming of a “tidal wave of white identity.” If that wasn’t enough to question their sanity at this same rally, Russia and Vladimir Putin were cheered by the assembled lunatics. The rally organizers declared “The United States government has become the Great Satan,” yet these two supposed competent members of that same government attended anyway. Just when things in this country seemed as if it couldn’t get any more bizarre or disconnected from reality, these two geniuses attend a white supremacy, anti-U.S. rally.

What a sad and dangerous commentary that sitting members of Congress would take part in something so antithetical to the underlying principles of this nation. How sad that the once proud Republican Party have these two poor excuses for representatives as members. The time has come for the Republican Party to clean house and eliminate all these kooks who unfortunately are in a position to harm the principles of our founding as a nation. It is time to wake up as a society and sweep the trash out of the halls of our federal government. Failure to do so imperils the very underpinnings of this great experiment in democracy.