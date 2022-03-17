Letter: Green New Deal is no help to environment or economy

The socialists and progressives “Green New Deal” is a fraud plain and simple. It does absolutely nothing to curb China, which is the number one polluter in the world, or to curb emissions in India or Russia. It also promotes more carbon emissions because it calls for less nuclear power, an energy source that produces little to no carbon emissions.

Further, cutting U.S. energy union jobs and foisting all types of red tape and obstacles on oil and gas companies leads to foisting higher energy and gas prices on all races and ethnicities. Also, selling our nation’s soul by fawning over and becoming dependent for oil and gas on dictatorial regimes like Venezuela or on regimes like Iran that execute gays and chant “Death to America” is not only immoral but compromises national and world security.

I submit we can both protect our environment, our economy, our moral integrity, and our security without such foolish, ineffective, harmful, integrity compromising, and environmentally unhelpful policies as the “Green New Deal.”

Christopher Porter

Buffalo