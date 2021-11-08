Letter: 'Green' hydrogen won't solve climate crisis

Plug Power’s hydrogen at their facility at STAMP is green. If it is solely created via hydropower, it could be an environmental good. But most green hydrogen is far from benign, burning yet more fossil fuels in its creation.

The notion of green hydrogen is simply a distraction from what Gov. Kathy Hochul must be doing, which is shutting down fossil fuel plants and preventing more from opening. People think green hydrogen is some kind of magic solution. It’s not.

What’s called green hydrogen is usually anything but. Most of Plug Power’s “green hydrogen” across its other activities is not green at all.

The fossil fuel industry is hyping hydrogen of all kinds to look like a great low-carbon solution across sectors and calling it green.

Hydrogen that’s legitimately green is made using electrolysis powered by renewable energy alone. Even in the case of green hydrogen, other conditions must be met for it to count as lowering greenhouse gas creation. For example, green hydrogen is only worth using if clean electricity doesn’t solve the problem.

Hochul must focus on proven solar and wind technologies as New York’s climate crisis solution.