In 1896 Swedish scientist Svante Arrhenius, first confirmed the connection between carbon dioxide and global temperature. He postulated, that one day in the future, industrial CO2 emissions may substantially alter global temperatures. In 1977 scientists at Exxon began modeling the impact of CO2 on climate change. Their predictions for temperature increase by decade were nearly spot on.

Under the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change model “RCP 4.5” global CO2 emissions peak around 2040 and decline sharply after that. In this scenario, humanity has so warped the climate, that Buffalo’s weather in the second half of this century will more closely resemble that of modern day Virginia than the weather we have today. RCP 4.5 is a relatively optimistic, but not unrealistic outcome when it comes to climate change. There are, however, worse possibilities.

All that said, it is incredibly frustrating to hear the whining and complaining about how little time we have to replace our fossil fuel consumption with green energy. We have been given plenty of time, and we wasted it. We wasted it, mocking climate change every time it snowed out, we wasted it bringing snowballs onto the Senate floor, we wasted it waiving around that one edition of Time magazine, and now we have run out of time. Perhaps if we had given this issue the proper weight it deserved before now, instead of procrastinating like a college freshman, we could properly balance the cost of transition with the cost of climate change.