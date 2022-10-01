Letter: Great Northern's cultural potential is being forgotten

It’s with a great sense of loss that I’m witnessing the start of the demolition of the Great Northern grain elevator. I’m not an architect, engineer, historian or art expert. Rather, my connection to this aspect of Buffalo’s industrial heritage is personal. My father was a member of the Grain Millers Union Local #36 and was first employed at the Russell Miller Milling Company, then by the Peavey Company and last, by ConAgra, from where he retired. His father worked at Russell Miller, too, and my uncle was employed by Pillsbury.

The place where my dad worked is now part of the Silo City complex, where I was once thrilled to get an inside look at his former workplace, on a Buffalo Industrial Heritage tour. Sometime after that, I participated in a large poetry event at Silo City, where I read my poems in the former Malt House.

So, at this point in time, when I see such a venerable and magnificent structure as the Great Northern on the verge of being obliterated from the landscape, I see a disregard for the heritage of a community and the denial of its cultural possibilities.

Barbara Nowak

Tonawanda