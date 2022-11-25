 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Great Northern should be redeveloped

I am in favor to the repurposing the Great Northern Elevator on Ganson Street. I live in the immediate area of the Old First Ward. The Great Northern is like the Richardson Building that was left empty and subject to decay from the elements. Visionary individuals saw the wisdom in repurposing this building, which was very successful.

Another example is the Central Terminal which, when redeveloped, will serve Buffalo well. ADM should donate the property to the Preservation Buffalo Niagara, as they would provide a sound solution for the good of Buffalo.

Marguerite Eustace

Buffalo

