Letter: Great Northern’s demise ruins architectural history

“Buffalo has an embarrassment of riches in architectural preservation.” A comment from one of the national/international visitors who tour the Darwin D. Martin House each year. Their one lament was the razing of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Larkin Administration Building.

The Guaranty Building, Richardson Olmsted Campus and many churches elicit generous praise from those once familiar with a city written off as the “armpit of the east”. However, tourists who visit because of our architectural heritage especially revere our grain elevators.

In 1897 the Great Northern Grain Elevator was the world’s largest grain elevators. It’s brick “weatherproofing” shielded the first use of cylindrical steel bins. Despite being a landmarked building, the last of the “brick box” elevators in North America, this structure is being demolished.

Doug Jemal’s generous offer to purchase the Great Northern was rejected by the trio responsible for its slated destruction: the owners, Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), who deferred regular maintenance; a City Hall who devalued architectural preservation; a judge who ignored structural soundness, allowing its demolition.

Yet, this crucial piece of our history can be preserved. Halting its total destruction would pay tribute to the grain scoopers, including Jimmy Griffin, Buffalo’s four-term mayor who began scooping grain at age 16. This would underscore our city’s former status as the largest grain port in the nation. That 20th century prosperity is now book ended with today’s revitalized city that is witness to tourism significantly fueled by what is now widely recognized as an architectural preservation paradise.

Marcia Buhl

Buffalo